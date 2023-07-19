Chicken and Spaghetti

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces

Salt

1 tsp. oregano

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Sauce

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped bell pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

28 oz. diced tomatoes

8 oz. tomato sauce

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 tsp. sugar

1/2 cup fresh cut basil or 1 Tbsp. dried

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in saucepan. Add onions, garlic and bell pepper. Sauté 3-5 minutes.

Add tomatoes, sauce, red pepper flakes, sugar and fresh or dried basil, saving some fresh basil for top.

Cook 20 minutes.

While sauce is cooking. lightly salt chicken pieces and sprinkle with oregano. Sauté in olive oil until done. Add chicken to sauce.

Serve over 1/2 pound of cooked spaghetti. Top with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese.

If you make your own spaghetti sauce, use a quart of it instead of this quick sauce.

Serves 4.

Creamy Chicken Salad

2 large chicken breasts, bone in, skin on

Salt

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 medium celery stalks, finely diced

2-3 scallions or green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

3/4 cup Mayo or part Mayo and yogurt

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oven to 400º with oven rack in middle position.

Set breasts on a small, foil lined pan. Brush with oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast until thermometer registers 160 degrees, 35-40 minutes. Cool to room temperature, remove skin and bones. Shred.

Add all remaining ingredients to chicken. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on salad greens, with tomato wedges or as a sandwich filling or on crackers.

May add 1 large crisp apple, cored and cut into medium diced pieces and 6 TBSP toasted chopped walnuts.