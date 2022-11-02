Elegant Carrots

2 lbs. carrots

1/2 cup butter

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. celery seed

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup orange juice

Pare and cut carrots into thin slices. Cook over medium heat with butter, sugar, celery seed and salt until butter melts. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes.

Stir in orange juice and continue cooking for five more minutes.

Country Potato Soup

3 cups diced, pared potatoes

1/2 cup celery

1 diced onion

1 1/2 cups water

2 chicken bouillon cubes

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups milk

1 cup sour cream

2 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. chopped chives

Grated cheese for garnish

Combine potatoes, celery, onion, water, bouillon cubes and salt in a large saucepan. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, not mushy.

Add 1 cup of milk and heat.

Mix sour cream, flour, chives and remaining milk in medium bowl. Gradually stir the mixture into the soup base.

Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thickened.

Top with grated cheese and serve.

The Market Bulletin, Volume 106, No. 10