Sweet and Sour Pork

1 pound boneless pork loin cut into 1-inch cubes

2 Tbsp. dry Sherry

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 tsp. sugar

Mix Sherry, pepper, soy and sugar in a medium container. Add pork cubes and mix well. Refrigerate.

Stir together the following in a very small bowl:

2 Tbsp. pineapple juice

1 Tbsp. ketchup

1 Tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. brown sugar

Set aside.

4 Tbsp. vegetable oil or peanut oil-divided

1 medium onion cut into 1-inch cubes

2 bell peppers, any color, stemmed, seeded

2 ribs celery, cut diagonally

Put 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot but not smoking.

Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to brown, yet still crisp, about 2 minutes.

Transfer to a large platter or bowl.

Do the same with the celery and then the bell peppers.

Put last Tbsp. of oil in the pan and heat until hot but not smoking. Add the pork cubes in a single layer leaving marinating sauce in bowl. Let cook about 1 1/2 minutes until a golden brown crust has formed. Turn over and let cook another minute or two. Add onions, peppers and celery to pork and stir to mix. Add marinating liquid and pineapple mixture. Cook, stirring until sauce coats all and thickens slightly – about 2 minutes.

Serve over brown or white rice.

Enjoy!