Overnight Oats

1 cup regular oats

1 cup liquid – milk, almond milk, soy milk

1 cup yogurt – your choice

1/4 cup chopped apple or other fruit

2-3 Tbsp. raisins or craisins

2-3 Tbsp. nuts or seeds

Put you choice of ingredients in a bowl. Mix well then place in 1/2 pint or pint glass jars. Add lids then refrigerate overnight. Easy breakfast in the morning!!