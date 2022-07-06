Broccoli Salad

5 cups small broccoli florets

1 cup plain yogurt

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

3/4 cup raisins or craisins

1/2 cup sunflower kernels

1/4 cup sugar, honey, maple syrup or to taste

1/2 to 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (opt)

8 oz. cooked crumbled bacon

1/2 cup walnuts (opt)

Steam broccoli 3-5 minutes and then chill, or use raw broccoli. Place in a bowl. Mix apple cider vinegar, onion, raisins and sweetener in a jar and shake well.

Pour dressing over broccoli, mix well then chill one hour. When ready to serve sprinkle cheese, bacon and sunflower kernels over broccoli. Mix as desired.

Snap Bean Salad

2 pounds fresh, young snap beans, broken into 3” pieces

Cook the snap beans in lightly salted boiling water just until tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain in a colander and let cool 10 minutes.

Dressing

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. finely minced parsley

3/4 tsp. sugar

In a large stainless steel or porcelain bowl, sprinkle the sliced onions over the beans. Mix all other ingredients in a jar and shake well. Pour over beans and onions and mix well with a wooden spoon.

Cover the bowl with plastic and refrigerate about two hours. Mix again before serving.