Banana Nut Bread

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

6 eggs

3 cups unbleached flour

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/3 cup wheat germ

1/3 cup wheat bran

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. salt

5 or 6 ripe bananas mashed to make 3 cups

1 cup chopped nuts

Mix flours and dry ingredients together and set aside.

Cream butter and sugar together.

Add 6 eggs and beat well.

Add flour mix alternating with the bananas.

Add nuts. Mix well.

Set oven to 350º.

Bake in two loaf pans 30-40 minutes or until done.

Light as a Feather Meatloaf

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cups thinly sliced cabbage

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

1 cup shredded carrots

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 pound ground beef

1 egg white

1 egg

1 cup bread crumbs

1 tsp. basil

1/4 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup water

2 Tbsp. white vinegar

1 cup shredded potato

Oven 350 degrees

In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil, cabbage and onion. Sauté 5 to10 minutes until cabbage is golden and wilted. Add carrots and garlic and sauté another 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, mix beef, egg, egg white, bread crumbs, basil, oregano, salt, water and vinegar.

Add cooled veggie mix and grated potato. Mix well.

In a shallow baking pan, shape mix into a loaf about 8” long. Cover tightly with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake another 30 minutes. Let rest 15 minutes before cutting and eating.

4 servings.