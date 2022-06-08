Banana Nut Bread
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
6 eggs
3 cups unbleached flour
2 cups whole wheat flour
1/3 cup wheat germ
1/3 cup wheat bran
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. salt
5 or 6 ripe bananas mashed to make 3 cups
1 cup chopped nuts
Mix flours and dry ingredients together and set aside.
Cream butter and sugar together.
Add 6 eggs and beat well.
Add flour mix alternating with the bananas.
Add nuts. Mix well.
Set oven to 350º.
Bake in two loaf pans 30-40 minutes or until done.
Light as a Feather Meatloaf
2 Tbsp. olive oil
4 cups thinly sliced cabbage
1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
1 cup shredded carrots
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 pound ground beef
1 egg white
1 egg
1 cup bread crumbs
1 tsp. basil
1/4 tsp. oregano
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 cup water
2 Tbsp. white vinegar
1 cup shredded potato
Oven 350 degrees
In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil, cabbage and onion. Sauté 5 to10 minutes until cabbage is golden and wilted. Add carrots and garlic and sauté another 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.
In a large bowl, mix beef, egg, egg white, bread crumbs, basil, oregano, salt, water and vinegar.
Add cooled veggie mix and grated potato. Mix well.
In a shallow baking pan, shape mix into a loaf about 8” long. Cover tightly with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake another 30 minutes. Let rest 15 minutes before cutting and eating.
4 servings.
