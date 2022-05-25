Tex-Mex Casserole
3 lbs. chicken breasts or one whole chicken, cooked
3 ribs celery, cut into 3 or 4 pieces
3 carrots, cut into 3 or 4 pieces
1 lg. onion, chopped
1 lg. green pepper, chopped
1 cup chicken broth
1 clove garlic
2 Tbsp. butter or olive oil
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes with green chilies
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. chili powder
3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
12 – 6” tortilla, cut into 1/2” strips
Cook chicken in pot with enough water to cover.
Add celery and carrots, and 2 to 3 tsp. salt.
Bring to a boil and simmer until done.
Drain, reserving 1 cup broth.
Skin and debone chicken and shred into bite size pieces.
Sauté onion and pepper until limp.
Combine soups, tomatoes, seasonings, garlic, onions, pepper and 1 cup chicken broth.
Place 1/2 of the chicken in the bottom of a lightly greased 9×13-inch baking dish.
Top with 1/2 of soup mixture and 1 cup of cheese.
Cover with 1/2 of the tortilla strips.
Repeat layers once.
Top with remaining 2 cups of cheese.
Bake at 350º for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until bubbly
Let set for 10 minutes.
Serves 8 to 10.
Leave a Reply