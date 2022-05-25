Tex-Mex Casserole

3 lbs. chicken breasts or one whole chicken, cooked

3 ribs celery, cut into 3 or 4 pieces

3 carrots, cut into 3 or 4 pieces

1 lg. onion, chopped

1 lg. green pepper, chopped

1 cup chicken broth

1 clove garlic

2 Tbsp. butter or olive oil

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

12 – 6” tortilla, cut into 1/2” strips

Cook chicken in pot with enough water to cover.

Add celery and carrots, and 2 to 3 tsp. salt.

Bring to a boil and simmer until done.

Drain, reserving 1 cup broth.

Skin and debone chicken and shred into bite size pieces.

Sauté onion and pepper until limp.

Combine soups, tomatoes, seasonings, garlic, onions, pepper and 1 cup chicken broth.

Place 1/2 of the chicken in the bottom of a lightly greased 9×13-inch baking dish.

Top with 1/2 of soup mixture and 1 cup of cheese.

Cover with 1/2 of the tortilla strips.

Repeat layers once.

Top with remaining 2 cups of cheese.

Bake at 350º for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until bubbly

Let set for 10 minutes.

Serves 8 to 10.