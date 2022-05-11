Red Beans and Rice

2 # red kidney beans

2 cups diced onion

2 stalks celery, sliced

1 cup diced bell pepper

1 to 2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

1 pound ham, diced or cubed

1 to 2 ham hocks or 1 ham bone

1 Tbsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried basil

3 to 4 quarts water

1 # smoked sausage

1 # brown or white rice

4 cups water

1 tsp. salt

Cook 30-45 minutes before beans are done.

Soak beans in water overnight or put beans in 8-10 quart pot with 2 quarts water and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and let set for an hour. Drain water off.

Add all ingredients to pot. Bring to boil, then lower heat to simmer for 3-to-4 hours or until beans are tender and a thick natural gravy has formed.

Check pot occasionally to stir and add more water if needed to prevent scorching. Add sliced smoked sausage during last hour of cooking. When beans are done, turn off heat. Check for seasoning.

Ladle 1 1/2 cups of beans, meat and gravy over 2/3 or 1 cup rice. Enjoy! These freeze well and are always better the next day.

If beans do not thicken, take a cup of beans and mash with a fork. Return mashed beans to pot and simmer 15-20 minutes.

Sally’s “Good 4 U”

Apple Cake

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/4 cup wheat bran

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

4 cups diced, tart apples

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup oil

1 cup chopped walnuts

2 eggs, well beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

Stir together dry ingredients; set aside.

In large bowl, combine apples, sugars, oil, walnuts, eggs and vanilla.

Add flour mixture, stir gently with a wooden spoon to blend well.

Turn into small greased baking pans.

Bake in preheated 350º oven for 45 minutes or until cake pulls away from sides of pan.

Cool in pan on rack.

May sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com