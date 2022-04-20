Cream of Mushroom and Broccoli Soup

1 pound mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

1 bunch broccoli, cut up

6 Tbsp. butter

6 Tbsp. flour

4 cups (1 quart) chicken broth

2 cups grated Cheddar or Pepper Jack cheese

2 cups half & half or whole milk

2-3 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter and sauté mushrooms. Add flour. Stir to coat and let cook 3-4 minutes. Add broccoli and chicken broth. Simmer until broccoli is tender. Add cheese, half & half and milk. Heat through. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add 1/2 to 1 tsp. nutmeg. if desired.

Sally’s Creamy Spinach

2 lbs. frozen chopped spinach

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup celery, diced

1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup evaporated milk

3/4 cup spinach liquor (from drained spinach)

1/2 lb. Pepper Jack cheese, grated

4 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubes

1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Thaw spinach and warm over medium heat.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter, then add onion and celery and sauté until translucent.

Add flour and mix well.

Let cook a few minutes, then add milk and spinach juices.

Cook until sauce begins to thicken.

Add cheese, cream cheese, garlic and Worcestershire sauce.

Stir well.

When smooth, add the drained spinach.

Serve as is or put in a baking dish and top with bread or cracker crumbs.

Bake at 350º until bubbly, approximately 30 minutes.

Freezes well.

Great side with breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com