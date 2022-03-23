Six Bean Bake
Mrs. C. J. Brumagin
1 lb. pork sausage, sautéed
1 can chili beans, flavored
1 can pork and beans
1 can Lima beans
1 can wax beans
1 can green beans
1 can kidney beans
1 can tomato soup, not diluted
1 Tbsp. minced onion
1 cup celery, chopped fine
2 Tbsp. prepared mustard
3/4 cup brown sugar
Bacon strips for the top, if desired.
Mix thoroughly and bake at 350º for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Tasty Bread Pudding
Mary Sebert Myers
2 cups toasted bread cubes
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 cups milk
2 eggs
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/2 cup raisins
1/16 tsp. nutmeg
Preheat oven to 350º.
Mix together eggs, sugar, milk and nutmeg.
Add toasted bread cubes, raisins and vanilla.
Pour into a well-greased, glass baking dish.
Sprinkle nutmeg on top.
Bake for 20 to 30 minutes.
Pudding is done when a knife inserted comes out with a small amount of pudding on it.
Serve with Cool Whip, if desired.
