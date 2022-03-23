Six Bean Bake

Mrs. C. J. Brumagin

1 lb. pork sausage, sautéed

1 can chili beans, flavored

1 can pork and beans

1 can Lima beans

1 can wax beans

1 can green beans

1 can kidney beans

1 can tomato soup, not diluted

1 Tbsp. minced onion

1 cup celery, chopped fine

2 Tbsp. prepared mustard

3/4 cup brown sugar

Bacon strips for the top, if desired.

Mix thoroughly and bake at 350º for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Tasty Bread Pudding

Mary Sebert Myers

2 cups toasted bread cubes

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 cups milk

2 eggs

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup raisins

1/16 tsp. nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350º.

Mix together eggs, sugar, milk and nutmeg.

Add toasted bread cubes, raisins and vanilla.

Pour into a well-greased, glass baking dish.

Sprinkle nutmeg on top.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes.

Pudding is done when a knife inserted comes out with a small amount of pudding on it.

Serve with Cool Whip, if desired.