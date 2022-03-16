Coconut Chicken Soup

1 skinless chicken breast or 3-4 chicken thighs

1/2 cup slivered lemon peel

3 Tbps. soy sauce or fish sauce

4 stalks green onion, sliced

1 1/2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 can (14 oz.) coconut milk

2 cups chicken broth

1 Tbsp. freshly grated or sliced ginger

1 stalk celery sliced diagonally

1 medium carrot, sliced diagonally

1 cup broccoli florets

1 tsp. red pepper flakes (opt.)

1 can (14 oz.) straw mushrooms

Cook chicken in a small pot in 1-to-2 cups of water until no longer pink.

Remove from heat, let cool, cut into bite size pieces and return to pot.

Add slivered lemon, soy or fish sauce, green onions and sugar. Set aside.

In a larger pot, add coconut milk, chicken broth, ginger, all veggies, red pepper flakes and straw mushrooms. Bring to a boil, reduce temp, and simmer uncovered 15-to-20 minutes. Add chicken and other ingredients simmer 3-to-5 minutes. Add salt to taste.

Easy Cheesecake Pie

8 oz. cream cheese

1 – can condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla

2 graham cracker crusts

Mix cream cheese, condensed milk, lemon juice and vanilla together until smooth. Pour into graham cracker crust. Refrigerate a few hours or overnight. Top with canned cherry topping or fresh fruit and whipped cream.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@gmail.com