Gluten and Dairy-Free Pancakes

4 eggs

2 bananas

1/2 cup almond or soy milk or choice of liquid

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2/3 cup garbonza beans or brown rice flour

1 1/4 cup almond flour

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. ground flax meal (optional)

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp salt.

2 tsp. cinnamon

Mix eggs, bananas, almond milk and vanilla extract together in a small bowl. Set aside.

Mix dry ingredients together in medium large bowl. Mix well. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until just blended.

Use an ice cream scoop or 1/4 measuring cup to put batter onto hot lightly oiled griddle and cook until done on one side, then flip.

Serve with fruit salad, yogurt and nuts.

Freeze leftover pancakes to pop into toaster for a quick breakfast or snack.

For questions or to share a recipe contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@gmail.com