Spaghetti Alla Carbonara\r\n(Spaghetti with Ham and Egg Sauce)\r\n3 slices bacon, cut julienne\r\n4 Tbsp. butter\r\n1\/2 cup prosciutto ham, cut julienne\r\n2 egg yolks\u00a0\r\n1 cup grated Parmesan cheese\r\n1 lb. spaghetti, cooked and drained\r\nBrown the bacon in the butter; mix in the ham until lightly browned.\r\nBeat the egg yolks, then stir in 1\/4 cup of cheese. \r\nToss the hot spaghetti with bacon mixture; then immediately with the egg yolk mixture.\u00a0\r\nServe quickly, sprinkled with the remaining cheese.\r\nServes 4 to 6.\r\n\r\nSea Foam Candy\r\n2 cups packed brown sugar\r\n1\/2 cup water\r\n1 egg white\r\n1\/2 tsp. vanilla extract\r\nCook brown sugar and water until it forms a soft ball in ice water. \r\nWhip egg white until it stands in a peak. \r\nSlowly add brown sugar syrup into egg white, beating constantly. \r\nAdd vanilla and continue beating until mixture can be dropped by teaspoonful onto waxed paper.
