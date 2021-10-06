Inspiration Soup\r\n1 can condensed chicken soup\r\n1 can condensed mushroom soup\r\n1 can condensed green pea soup\r\n3 cups milk\r\n1\/4 tsp. oregano\r\n1\/8 tsp. black pepper\r\n1\/2 tsp. salt\r\n1 bay leaf\r\n3 tsp. butter or margarine\r\nEmpty cans of condensed soups into large kettle.\r\nAdd milk and heat slowly. Remove bay leaf before serving.\r\nHeat to serve. After soup is in serving bowl, you may add:\u00a0\r\n1 Tbsp. whipped cream and bits of parsley.\u00a0 \r\nYields: 6-8 servings.\r\n\r\nTropical Sweet Potatoes\r\nFamily Circle Magazine \r\nPeel 3 1\/2 lbs. sweet potatoes and cut into 2-inch chunks. Place in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover by an inch. \r\nBring to a boil; cook 12 minutes and drain. \r\nMash sweet potatoes, adding 1\/2 cup coconut milk, 2 Tbsp. coconut oil, 1\/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and top with toasted sweetened flake coconut. Makes 6 servings.
