Sour Beef with Gingersnap Gravy\r\nCover a 3 to 5 pound chuck, rump or round beef roast with equal parts vinegar and water. Add a few bay leaves, a dozen whole cloves, a tsp. of whole black peppercorns, and a peeled onion. \r\nLet the meat stand in this pickling liquid for one to three days, turning it so it will pickle evenly. \r\nRemove the meat from the liquid and brown in hot fat in a heavy roasting pan. Slip rack under meat; add 1 cup of the pickling liquid. Cover and cook slowly until meat is tender (2 to 2 1\/2 hours). Yield 6 to 8 servings.\r\n\r\nGingersnap Gravy\r\n2 Tbsp. flour\r\n2 Tbsp. drippings\r\n1 1\/3 cups lukewarm liquid (broth, water or milk)\r\n3 gingersnaps\r\nBlend flour and drippings. Add the liquid gradually, stirring constantly. Cook slowly until smooth and thickened. Add gingersnaps broken in small pieces. Stir until smooth. Serve with sour beef.\r\n\r\nBrown Sugar\/\r\nBlack Pepper Bacon\r\nArrange 1 pound of thick-cut bacon slices on a sided baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil and \u00a0fitted with a rack. \u00a0\r\nCombine 1\/2 cup packed light brown sugar and 2 tsp. cracked black pepper; sprinkle over bacon.\r\nBake at 400\u00ba until crispy \u2013 and dig in!
