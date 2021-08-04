What’s Cookin’?

Casserole of Beef

1 lb. top round steak cut in 1” cubes

1/2 cup vinegar

3 drops Tabasco

1 glass water

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 Tbsp. catsup

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Place meat in casserole. Pour over it the mixture of all other ingredients and sprinkle well with flour.

Cover tightly and bake in slow oven.

Blackberry Turnovers

Use your favorite pie crust. Roll and cut crust into saucer shaped rounds.

In the center of each, place 1 Tbsp. blackberries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, 1/3 tsp. flour and dot with butter or margarine. Brush edges of crust with water; fold over and seal edges. Brush tops with cream.

Bake at 450º for 8-10 minutes, then reduce to 350º and bake for 8-10 more minutes.