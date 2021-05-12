What’s Cookin’?

Buffalo Chicken Wings

3 lbs. wings- whole or cut apart

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

½ cup of your favorite hot sauce

4 Tbsp. butter melted

1 Tbsp. honey

Preheat oven to 400º. Line a sheet pan with foil and place a non-stick oven safe rack on top of the pan.

Mix baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder in a bowl. Add wings and toss gently to coat evenly.

Place the wings on the rack in a single layer.

Bake for 45 minutes or until wings are golden brown and crispy.

In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, butter and honey.

Pour the sauce over the wings and toss to coat evenly.

Serve with celery sticks and homemade ranch dressing.

Ranch Dressing

1 cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

½ tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. chives (or more)

1 tsp. parsley (or more)

¼ tsp. salt

Enough milk to thin it a bit – but not too much.