  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    January 27, 2021

    Sausage Loaf
    2 cups sausage
    1 cup stewed or canned tomatoes
    2 cups mashed potatoes
    2 cups bread crumbs
    1 tsp. salt
    1/4 tsp. pepper
    1 egg
    Thoroughly combine all ingredients, adding the well-beaten egg last. Place in lightly greased loaf pan and bake at 400º for 1 hour. If not brown enough, continue to bake five more minutes.
      
    Mildred’s German
    Potato Salad
    Boil potatoes, skin and slice. Red potatoes are best.
    Fry a pound of bacon and drain.
    Save 2-3 Tbsp. of the grease in which to fry 3 onions, peeled and sliced thin.
    Add some snipped fresh parsley (you can substitute dried, but fresh is better).
    Mix a dressing of 1/2 cup vinegar, 2 tsp. salt, 4 Tbsp. water, 6 Tbsp. sugar and dash of pepper in a warm fry pan.
    Add potato mix and stir gently.
    Sprinkle the crumbled bacon on top and garnish with more snipped parsley if desired.

