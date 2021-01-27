Sausage Loaf
2 cups sausage
1 cup stewed or canned tomatoes
2 cups mashed potatoes
2 cups bread crumbs
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 egg
Thoroughly combine all ingredients, adding the well-beaten egg last. Place in lightly greased loaf pan and bake at 400º for 1 hour. If not brown enough, continue to bake five more minutes.
Mildred’s German
Potato Salad
Boil potatoes, skin and slice. Red potatoes are best.
Fry a pound of bacon and drain.
Save 2-3 Tbsp. of the grease in which to fry 3 onions, peeled and sliced thin.
Add some snipped fresh parsley (you can substitute dried, but fresh is better).
Mix a dressing of 1/2 cup vinegar, 2 tsp. salt, 4 Tbsp. water, 6 Tbsp. sugar and dash of pepper in a warm fry pan.
Add potato mix and stir gently.
Sprinkle the crumbled bacon on top and garnish with more snipped parsley if desired.
Sausage Loaf
more recommended stories
-
What’s Cookin’?
Jalapeno Relish (Salsa) 7-8 large jalapeño.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Coca-Cola Pork Chops 8 pork chops.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Fish Cakes Cook 1 lb. any.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Just That Easy Chocolate Cake 1.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Cracker Dressing for Two 1/2 cup.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Carrot Apple Soup 1 Tbsp. butter.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Spaghetti alla Carbonara from the Old.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Turkey Salad Casserole 6 cups cooked.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Ginger Ale Salad Dissolve 1 package.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Pumpkin Biscuits 1 cup flour 3.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Kettle Barbecued Pot Roast Beef pot.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Country Ham and Red Eye Gravy.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Saucy Cornish Hens 2 rock Cornish.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Grandfather’s Supper Stew with Noodles Brown.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Apple Pie Filling 4 1/2.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Vegetable Soup Without Stock 2 Tbsp..
-
What’s Cookin’?
Tomatoes De Luxe Select 6 firm.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Chicken Cutlets with Red Onion Relish.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Stuffed Green Peppers 1 1/4 lbs..
-
What’s Cookin’?
Mom’s Green Beans 6 bacon strips,.