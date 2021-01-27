What’s Cookin’?

Sausage Loaf

2 cups sausage

1 cup stewed or canned tomatoes

2 cups mashed potatoes

2 cups bread crumbs

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 egg

Thoroughly combine all ingredients, adding the well-beaten egg last. Place in lightly greased loaf pan and bake at 400º for 1 hour. If not brown enough, continue to bake five more minutes.



Mildred’s German

Potato Salad

Boil potatoes, skin and slice. Red potatoes are best.

Fry a pound of bacon and drain.

Save 2-3 Tbsp. of the grease in which to fry 3 onions, peeled and sliced thin.

Add some snipped fresh parsley (you can substitute dried, but fresh is better).

Mix a dressing of 1/2 cup vinegar, 2 tsp. salt, 4 Tbsp. water, 6 Tbsp. sugar and dash of pepper in a warm fry pan.

Add potato mix and stir gently.

Sprinkle the crumbled bacon on top and garnish with more snipped parsley if desired.