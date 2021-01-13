What’s Cookin’?

Coca-Cola Pork Chops

8 pork chops

1 cup Coca-Cola

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup catsup

Salt and pepper to taste

Place pork chops in a baking pan. Salt and pepper to taste.

Mix catsup and Coca-Cola and pour over pork chops.

Sprinkle brown sugar over the meat and bake at 350º for 1 hour or until meat is tender.

Crock Pot Chicken

and Stuffing

Place 4 chicken breasts on bottom of crockpot. Pour a six-ounce package of Stove Top stuffing over the chicken, followed by 1/2 cup sour cream mixed with 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup. Cover. Cook for 4 hours on low.

Lemon Delight

1 box vanilla wafers

1/2 pint whipping cream, whipped

1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs, separated

Juice of 1 1/2 lemons

Mix sugar and lemon juice in double boiler. Add well beaten egg yolks and cook until thick.

Cool and then add stiffly beaten egg whites.

Add whipped cream.

Cover bottom of ice cube tray (or small metal pan) with wafer crumbs. Add custard. Sprinkle top with wafer crumbs.

Freeze.