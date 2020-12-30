What’s Cookin’?

Just That Easy
Chocolate Cake
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 can cherry pie filling
2 eggs
1 tsp. almond extract
Stir together with a spoon.
Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan.
Bake at 350º for 20 to 25 minutes.
Top with whipped cream, if you like.
~~~
Apple Torte
1/2 stick margarine
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 1/4 cup flour
1 tsp. soda
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
2 cups chopped raw apple
1/2 cup pecans
1/4 tsp. salt
Cream sugar and margarine, add egg.
Mix in remaining ingredients.
Pour into a greased 6 x 10-inch Pyrex dish.
Bake at 350º for 40 minutes.
Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.