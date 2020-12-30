  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    December 30, 2020

    Just That Easy
    Chocolate Cake
    1 box chocolate cake mix
    1 can cherry pie filling
    2 eggs
    1 tsp. almond extract
    Stir together with a spoon.
    Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan.
    Bake at 350º for 20 to 25 minutes.
    Top with whipped cream, if you like.
     
    ~~~

    Apple Torte
    1/2 stick margarine
    1 cup sugar
    1 egg
    1 1/4 cup flour
    1 tsp. soda
    1/4 tsp nutmeg
    1/2 tsp. cinnamon
    2 cups chopped raw apple
    1/2 cup pecans
    1/4 tsp. salt
    Cream sugar and margarine, add egg.
    Mix in remaining ingredients.
    Pour into a greased 6 x 10-inch Pyrex dish.
    Bake at 350º for 40 minutes.
    Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

