What’s Cookin’?

Just That Easy

Chocolate Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 can cherry pie filling

2 eggs

1 tsp. almond extract

Stir together with a spoon.

Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan.

Bake at 350º for 20 to 25 minutes.

Top with whipped cream, if you like.



~~~

Apple Torte

1/2 stick margarine

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 1/4 cup flour

1 tsp. soda

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

2 cups chopped raw apple

1/2 cup pecans

1/4 tsp. salt

Cream sugar and margarine, add egg.

Mix in remaining ingredients.

Pour into a greased 6 x 10-inch Pyrex dish.

Bake at 350º for 40 minutes.

Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.