What’s Cookin’?

Carrot Apple Soup

1 Tbsp. butter or margarine

8 medium carrots, thinly sliced

2 medium apples, peeled and chopped

1 medium onion

1 celery rib, thinly sliced

5 cups chicken broth

1/2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/4 tsp. tsp. pepper

1 bay leaf

In large saucepan, melt butter. Add carrots, apples, onion and celery; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes.

Add broth, sage, pepper and bay leaf; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until carrots are tender. Remove bay leaf. Cook another 5 minutes.

Puree 1/3 at a time in blender or food processor.

Return to pan, cover and cook over medium heat until heated through.

Yields six servings.

Apricot Glazed Chicken

2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1/4 cup apricot all-fruit spread

1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. butter or margarine, melted

Coat broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray; place chicken on pan. Broil 5 inches from heat for 2 minutes on each side. Combine remaining ingredients; brush half over chicken.

Broil for 3 minutes.

Turn chicken over; brush with remaining apricot mixture.

Broil for 2 or 3 minutes or until juices run clear.