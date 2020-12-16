  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    December 16, 2020

    Carrot Apple Soup
    1 Tbsp. butter or margarine
    8 medium carrots, thinly sliced
    2 medium apples, peeled and chopped
    1 medium onion
    1 celery rib, thinly sliced
    5 cups chicken broth
    1/2 tsp. rubbed sage
    1/4 tsp. tsp. pepper
    1 bay leaf
    In large saucepan, melt butter. Add carrots, apples, onion and celery; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes.
    Add broth, sage, pepper and bay leaf; bring to a boil.
    Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until carrots are tender. Remove bay leaf. Cook another 5 minutes.
    Puree 1/3 at a time in blender or food processor.
    Return to pan, cover and cook over medium heat until heated through.
    Yields six servings. 

    Apricot Glazed Chicken
    2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
    1/4 cup apricot all-fruit spread
    1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
    1 tsp. honey
    1 tsp. butter or margarine, melted
    Coat broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray; place chicken on pan. Broil 5 inches from heat for 2 minutes on each side. Combine remaining ingredients; brush half over chicken.
    Broil for 3 minutes.
    Turn chicken over; brush with remaining apricot mixture.
    Broil for 2 or 3 minutes or until juices run clear.

