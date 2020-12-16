What’s Cookin’?

Carrot Apple Soup
1 Tbsp. butter or margarine
8 medium carrots, thinly sliced
2 medium apples, peeled and chopped
1 medium onion
1 celery rib, thinly sliced
5 cups chicken broth
1/2 tsp. rubbed sage
1/4 tsp. tsp. pepper
1 bay leaf
In large saucepan, melt butter. Add carrots, apples, onion and celery; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes.
Add broth, sage, pepper and bay leaf; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until carrots are tender. Remove bay leaf. Cook another 5 minutes.
Puree 1/3 at a time in blender or food processor.
Return to pan, cover and cook over medium heat until heated through.
Yields six servings.
Apricot Glazed Chicken
2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
1/4 cup apricot all-fruit spread
1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. honey
1 tsp. butter or margarine, melted
Coat broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray; place chicken on pan. Broil 5 inches from heat for 2 minutes on each side. Combine remaining ingredients; brush half over chicken.
Broil for 3 minutes.
Turn chicken over; brush with remaining apricot mixture.
Broil for 2 or 3 minutes or until juices run clear.