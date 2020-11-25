  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    November 25, 2020

    Turkey Salad Casserole
    6 cups cooked turkey (or chicken)
    2 cans cream of chicken or cream of celery soup
    1 small jar pimentos, chopped
    2 cups diced celery
    1 medium onion, diced
    2 green peppers, diced
    1 cup chopped walnuts or almonds
    2 tsp. salt
    1 tsp. pepper
    4 Tbsp. lemon juice
    6-9 boiled eggs, diced
    1 cup mayonnaise
    Crushed potato chips 
    Sauté celery, green peppers and onions in small amount of cooking oil. Mix soup and sauteéd vegetables with turkey. Add remaining ingredients except potato chips; mix thoroughly. Place in large casserole. Bake at 450º for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with potato chips. Return to oven for 5 minutes. Serves 12.

    Thanksgiving Leftovers Tortilla
    Large flour tortillas
    1 cup mashed potatoes
    1 cup green beans
    1 ½ cups shredded turkey
    1 cup cranberry sauce
    1 cup stuffing
    1 cup shredded white cheddar
    ½ cup gravy, warmed, for serving.
    Spread ¼ cup of mashed potatoes in the center of each tortilla, then layer in green beans, turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and white cheddar
    Fold tortillas into a “package” by creating pleats around the center. Quickly invert each so the pleats are on the bottom, so they will stay together.
    In nonstick pan over medium heat, heat a very thin layer of vegetable oil. Cook one at a time, pleated-side down, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Slice each in half and serve warm with gravy.

