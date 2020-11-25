What’s Cookin’?

Turkey Salad Casserole
6 cups cooked turkey (or chicken)
2 cans cream of chicken or cream of celery soup
1 small jar pimentos, chopped
2 cups diced celery
1 medium onion, diced
2 green peppers, diced
1 cup chopped walnuts or almonds
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
4 Tbsp. lemon juice
6-9 boiled eggs, diced
1 cup mayonnaise
Crushed potato chips
Sauté celery, green peppers and onions in small amount of cooking oil. Mix soup and sauteéd vegetables with turkey. Add remaining ingredients except potato chips; mix thoroughly. Place in large casserole. Bake at 450º for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with potato chips. Return to oven for 5 minutes. Serves 12.
Thanksgiving Leftovers Tortilla
Large flour tortillas
1 cup mashed potatoes
1 cup green beans
1 ½ cups shredded turkey
1 cup cranberry sauce
1 cup stuffing
1 cup shredded white cheddar
½ cup gravy, warmed, for serving.
Spread ¼ cup of mashed potatoes in the center of each tortilla, then layer in green beans, turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and white cheddar
Fold tortillas into a “package” by creating pleats around the center. Quickly invert each so the pleats are on the bottom, so they will stay together.
In nonstick pan over medium heat, heat a very thin layer of vegetable oil. Cook one at a time, pleated-side down, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Slice each in half and serve warm with gravy.
Leave a Comment