What’s Cookin’?

Turkey Salad Casserole

6 cups cooked turkey (or chicken)

2 cans cream of chicken or cream of celery soup

1 small jar pimentos, chopped

2 cups diced celery

1 medium onion, diced

2 green peppers, diced

1 cup chopped walnuts or almonds

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

4 Tbsp. lemon juice

6-9 boiled eggs, diced

1 cup mayonnaise

Crushed potato chips

Sauté celery, green peppers and onions in small amount of cooking oil. Mix soup and sauteéd vegetables with turkey. Add remaining ingredients except potato chips; mix thoroughly. Place in large casserole. Bake at 450º for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with potato chips. Return to oven for 5 minutes. Serves 12.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Tortilla

Large flour tortillas

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup green beans

1 ½ cups shredded turkey

1 cup cranberry sauce

1 cup stuffing

1 cup shredded white cheddar

½ cup gravy, warmed, for serving.

Spread ¼ cup of mashed potatoes in the center of each tortilla, then layer in green beans, turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and white cheddar

Fold tortillas into a “package” by creating pleats around the center. Quickly invert each so the pleats are on the bottom, so they will stay together.

In nonstick pan over medium heat, heat a very thin layer of vegetable oil. Cook one at a time, pleated-side down, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Slice each in half and serve warm with gravy.