What’s Cookin’?

Apple Pie Filling
4 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup cornstarch
2 tsp. cinnamon
1/3 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. salt
10 cups water
3 tsp. lemon juice
6 lbs. apples
In large pan combine sugar, cornstarch and spices. Add 1 tsp. salt and 10 cups water. Stir well. Cook until thick and bubbly.
Add apples, lemon juice.
Pack hot in quart jars.
Process in boiling water bath 20 minutes.
To bake in a pie: 400º degrees for 40 minutes.
