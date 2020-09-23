What’s Cookin’?

Tomatoes De Luxe

Select 6 firm tomatoes. Cut off stem end, scoop out seeds and pulp (save pulp) and sprinkle inside with salt, invert and let stand 1/2 hour. Add equal quantity of bread crumbs to pulp, season well with salt, pepper and a dash of Tabasco sauce. Fill tomatoes, top with buttered bread crumbs. Bake 2 minutes in 450º oven until tomatoes are soft and crumbs are browned.

Creamed Chicken

Blend 4 Tbsp. butter and 4 Tbsp. of flour in top of double boiler. Add 2 cups of chicken stock and cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Add 1/4 cup of heavy cream, 1 tsp. salt, a few grains of pepper and celery salt. Add 2 cups of cooked chicken, cut in strips with scissors. Strips should be fairly large pieces. Heat thoroughly and serve with rice.