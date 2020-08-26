What’s Cookin’?

Stuffed Green Peppers

1 1/4 lbs. lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 tsp. each of salt, oregano and basil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 quart canned tomatoes or 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

3 cups cooked and fluffed rice

3 large bell peppers

1/4 cup water

Brown meat and onions in skillet. Add seasonings and tomatoes and cook mixture until thick. Remove from heat and gently fold in rice.

Cut peppers in half lengthwise, and remove seeds.

Spoon all the meat mixture equally into the six pepper cups.

Place peppers into a shallow pan. Add water to bottom of pan. Cover with aluminum foil, sealing around edges of pan to retain steam.

Bake in preheated oven 350º for 40-45 minutes until peppers are tender when pierced with a knife.

Carefully remove foil to prevent getting burned by hot steam. Put back in oven for another 10 minutes or so to lightly brown tops.

