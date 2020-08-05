What’s Cookin’?

Hay-time Switchel
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup light molasses
1 Tbsp. ground ginger
1 quart cold water
Combine and stir well. Makes about 6 seven-ounce glasses.
This can be refrigerated, but old timers made it with cold, cold spring water, and said nothing quenched a thirst or cooled a dusty throat in haying time half so well as this homey, energy-restoring drink.
Peach Mousse
1 cup ripe mashed peaches
1/4 cup sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
3/4 cup heavy whipped cream
Combine peaches, sugar and lemon juice. Fold the mixture into whipped cream and freeze.