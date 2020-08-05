fbpx
  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    August 5, 2020

    Hay-time Switchel
    1 cup light brown sugar
    1 cup apple cider vinegar
    1/2 cup light molasses
    1 Tbsp. ground ginger
    1 quart cold water
    Combine and stir well. Makes about 6 seven-ounce glasses. 
    This can be refrigerated, but old timers made it with cold, cold spring water, and said nothing quenched a thirst or cooled a dusty throat in haying time half so well as this homey, energy-restoring drink.

    Peach Mousse
    1 cup ripe mashed peaches
    1/4 cup sugar
    1 Tbsp. lemon juice
    3/4 cup heavy whipped cream
    Combine peaches, sugar and lemon juice. Fold the mixture into whipped cream and freeze.

    more recommended stories