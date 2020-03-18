What’s Cookin’?

Sour Cream

Sugar Cookies

1/2 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp. soda

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

2 2/3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup sour cream

Mix all ingredients and chill dough. Roll out on a board or cloth sprinkled with a sugar-flour mixture.

Cut into shapes.

Bake at 375º for 6 to 8 minutes.

Makes about six dozen.

Fried Asparagus

Fresh asparagus, left whole

Salt

Pepper

Flour

Eggs

Garlic

Coat asparagus with flour and egg mixture.

Fry immediately in hot oil until brown.

Serve at once.