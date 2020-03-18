What’s Cookin’?

Subscribe Today
    By on March 18, 2020

    Sour Cream
    Sugar Cookies
    1/2 cup shortening
    1 cup sugar
    1 egg
    1/2 tsp. soda
    1/2 tsp. cinnamon
    1 tsp. vanilla
    2 2/3 cups flour
    1 tsp. baking powder
    1/2 tsp. salt
    1/2 cup sour cream
    Mix all ingredients and chill dough. Roll out on a board or cloth sprinkled with a sugar-flour mixture.
    Cut into shapes.
    Bake at 375º for 6 to 8 minutes.
    Makes about six dozen.

    Fried Asparagus
    Fresh asparagus, left whole
    Salt
    Pepper
    Flour
    Eggs
    Garlic
    Coat asparagus with flour and egg mixture.
    Fry immediately in hot oil until brown.
    Serve at once.

