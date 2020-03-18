What’s Cookin’?

Sour Cream
Sugar Cookies
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
2 2/3 cups flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup sour cream
Mix all ingredients and chill dough. Roll out on a board or cloth sprinkled with a sugar-flour mixture.
Cut into shapes.
Bake at 375º for 6 to 8 minutes.
Makes about six dozen.
Fried Asparagus
Fresh asparagus, left whole
Salt
Pepper
Flour
Eggs
Garlic
Coat asparagus with flour and egg mixture.
Fry immediately in hot oil until brown.
Serve at once.