Maple Vinaigrette

6 parts oil

2 parts cider or balsamic vinegar

2 parts maple syrup

For an extra kick, you may want to add a small clove of garlic – finely diced.

This is a great salad dressing, but it can also be used as a flavorful marinade for meat – especially chicken or fish. It is a wonderful marinade and basting sauce for salmon fillets.

Frostmore Farm sells an excellent maple balsamic vinegar.

Maple Glazed Chicken

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tsp. lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. minced fresh ginger

1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Whisk syrup, soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, ginger and pepper in a shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat with the marinade.

Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, turning once.

Coat an indoor grill pan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade (reserving the marinade) and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 165º – 3-to-5 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, pour the reserved marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until reduced by about half, about 4 minutes. Liberally baste the chicken with the reduced sauce and serve. eatingwell.com