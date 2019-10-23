West Virginia Hash

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

3 Tbsp. butter

1 lb. ground chuck

2 cups canned tomatoes

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup uncooked rice

Sauté onion and pepper in 3 Tbsp. butter.

Add beef, and cook until brown.

Add remaining ingredients, and mix well.

Put into a greased baking dish.

Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 45 minutes.

Goulash

2 cups uncooked macaroni

1 lb. ground beef

2 Tbsp. butter or olive oil

1 qt. canned tomatoes

2 large onions, chopped

2 medium green peppers, chopped

1 small bunch celery, chopped

Cook macaroni according to package directions.

Brown beef in butter or oil.

Add remaining ingredients.

Simmer until beef is done.

Add cooked macaroni, simmer for 20 minutes longer.

Six servings.