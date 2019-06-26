It’s Zucchini Time

Stepped up

Zucchini Bread

4 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 large eggs

1-1/2 cups canola oil

1 teaspoon each coconut, rum and vanilla extracts

3 cups shredded zucchini

1 cup crushed pineapple, drained

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Line the bottoms of three greased and floured 8×4-in. loaf pans with waxed paper and grease the paper; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil and extracts.

Stir into the dry ingredients, just until moistened.

Fold in zucchini, pineapple and nuts.

Pour into prepared pans.

Bake at 350° for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

Gently remove waxed paper.

Zucchini Fries

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs, beaten

3 zucchini, halved, and cut into 1/2-inch strips

Preheat oven to 425 º

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

Stir bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a shallow bowl.

Whisk eggs in a separate shallow bowl.

Working in batches, dip zucchini strips into egg mixture, shake to remove any excess, and roll strips in bread crumb mixture to coat.

Transfer coated zucchini to the baking sheet.

Bake in a preheated oven for 20 to 24 minutes, turning once.