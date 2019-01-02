First Baptist Church-Huntersville Recipes
Angie’s Cake
1 yellow cake mix
1 can Mandarin oranges, drained. Add a little juice to the batter.
½ cup oil
4 eggs
Beat together for two minutes.
Bake as directed on the box.
Frosting
1 container of Cool Whip
1 3 oz. vanilla Pudding
Mix together and frost cake, and refrigerate
No-Bake Cheese Cake
Tammie Bogan
2 – 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
8 oz. frozen Cool Whip – keep frozen until time to add other ingredients.
Mix all together and pour into a 9-inch graham cracker crust shell.
Top with a can of blueberry or cherry pie filling.
Refrigerate