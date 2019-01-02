First Baptist Church-Huntersville Recipes

Angie’s Cake

1 yellow cake mix

1 can Mandarin oranges, drained. Add a little juice to the batter.

½ cup oil

4 eggs

Beat together for two minutes.

Bake as directed on the box.

Frosting

1 container of Cool Whip

1 3 oz. vanilla Pudding

Mix together and frost cake, and refrigerate

No-Bake Cheese Cake

Tammie Bogan

2 – 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

8 oz. frozen Cool Whip – keep frozen until time to add other ingredients.

Mix all together and pour into a 9-inch graham cracker crust shell.

Top with a can of blueberry or cherry pie filling.

Refrigerate