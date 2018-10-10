Pizza Casserole

Laura Jean Rittenhouse

1 lb. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

15 oz. can tomato sauce

Pepper, oregano, garlic powder to taste.

1 pkg. spaghetti sauce mix

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Enough pepperoni slices to cover casserole

8 oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 Tbsp. oil

1 cup flour

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Brown ground beef and onion in skillet, stirring frequently. Stir in tomato sauce, 1/2 cup water, seasonings and spaghetti sauce. Mix well and simmer for 10 minutes.

Spoon into 9 x 13 inch casserole.

Top with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms. Beat eggs, milk and oil in mixer bowl for two minutes.

Add flour and mix one minute longer.

Pour over casserole, sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Bake at 400º for 25 to 30 minutes or until top is brown and set.

Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Yields 8 servings.

Cabbage Casserole

Isabelle Michael

1/2 small head of cabbage

2 lbs. hamburger

1 onion

1 cup cooked rice

2 cans tomato soup

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Chop cabbage and layer in bottom of 9 x 13 baking dish.

Brown hamburger and onion and mix with rice.

Layer on top of cabbage.

Dilute tomato soup with 1 can water and pour on top of meat and cabbage.

Sprinkle cheese on top.

Cover with foil and bake at 350º for 1 1/2 hours.