Crusty Chicken Bites

2 cups finely chopped, cooked chicken

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 egg, separated

1 tsp. curry powder

½ Tbsp. heavy cream

½ cup bread crumbs

½ cup ground almonds

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix together chicken, mashed potatoes, egg yolk, salt, pepper, curry powder and enough cream to moisten the mixture.

Shape into small balls.

Dip each ball into slightly beaten egg white, bread crumbs, and ground almonds.

Chill for 30 minutes.

Heat deep frying oil to 375º.

Fry chicken bites for 2 minutes until they are crisp and golden.

Serve immediately or put in warm oven.

These may be frozen and reheated in the oven at 400º degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

Italian Crisps

1 cup flour

2 ozs. shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

4 ozs. butter, softened

1 Tbsp. chopped pimiento

4 ozs. pepperoni, chopped fine

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

¼ tsp. salt

Pinch of ground red pepper.

Combine cheeses, butter and flour in a large bowl.

Mix well.

Add remaining ingredients.

Divide dough in half. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for several hours.

Cut into slices and place on sprayed cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden.