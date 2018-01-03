Orange Bread

Helen Nottingham

Peelings of 3 oranges

1 cup water or enough to cover

1 cup sugar

Grind the orange peelings or put in blender. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Let boil five minutes. Drain. Do this two more times. After draining the third time, add 1 cup sugar. Cook until only 1 tablespoon of juice remains.

Batter:

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. butter

1 cup milk

3 cups sifted flour

3 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Mix together sugar, eggs and butter.

Add the milk, sifted flour, baking powder and salt.

Beat all ingredients together and add orange rind.

Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 300º for 1 hour or until done.

Raisins and nuts may be added to batter.

Let stand 24 hours before cutting for tea sandwiches.

All-Bran Muffins

1 ½ cups Kellogg’s All Bran

1 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup soft shortening or oil

1 ½ cup sifted flour

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. salt

3 tsp. baking powder

Put milk and All-Bran in a bowl and let stand for 5 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients and stir only until combined.

Fill greased muffin tins ¾ full.

Bake at 400º for 25 minutes.