Orange Bread
Helen Nottingham
Peelings of 3 oranges
1 cup water or enough to cover
1 cup sugar
Grind the orange peelings or put in blender. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Let boil five minutes. Drain. Do this two more times. After draining the third time, add 1 cup sugar. Cook until only 1 tablespoon of juice remains.
Batter:
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. butter
1 cup milk
3 cups sifted flour
3 ½ tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
Mix together sugar, eggs and butter.
Add the milk, sifted flour, baking powder and salt.
Beat all ingredients together and add orange rind.
Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 300º for 1 hour or until done.
Raisins and nuts may be added to batter.
Let stand 24 hours before cutting for tea sandwiches.
All-Bran Muffins
1 ½ cups Kellogg’s All Bran
1 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
1/3 cup soft shortening or oil
1 ½ cup sifted flour
½ cup sugar
1 tsp. salt
3 tsp. baking powder
Put milk and All-Bran in a bowl and let stand for 5 minutes.
Add remaining ingredients and stir only until combined.
Fill greased muffin tins ¾ full.
Bake at 400º for 25 minutes.