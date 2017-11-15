Apricot Sweet Potatoes

Helen Nottingham

½ lb. dried apricots

6 medium sweet potatoes

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup apricot liquid

3 Tbsp. butter

2 tsp. orange juice

1 tsp. grated orange peel

Pecan halves

Wash apricots.

Add 2 cups hot water.

Soak in a covered pan for 1 hour.

Cook in the same water, simmering for about 40 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Cool and drain, reserving the liquid.

Scrub the sweet potatoes and cook until done.

Peel and cut into lenghtwise slices, about ½ inch thick.

Lightly grease a shallow 1-quart baking dish.

Arrange a layer of sweet potatoes in the dish.

Cover with a layer of apricots.

Sprinkle ½ cup brown sugar over them.

Repeat layers of potatoes and apricots and ½ cup brown sugar.

Blend ¼ cup of the reserved apricot liquid with 3 Tbsp. melted butter, 2 tsp. orange juice and the grated orange peel.

Pour over the potatoes and apricots.

Bake at 375º for about 45 minutes.

Baste with liquid from the bottom of the dish.

About 5 minutes before potatoes are done, sprinkle with pecan halves.

Serves 6 to 8.

Baked Chestnuts

Helen Nottingham

1 quart chestnuts

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. salt

1 cup cream and milk mixed

Sprinkle with nutmeg

Peel and blanch 1 quart of chestnuts and place in a casserole and dust with flour.

Add the other ingredients.

Baked covered, for about 20 minutes at 350º

Remove cover and bake 10 more minutes.