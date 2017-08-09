Cooking Favorites

of Marlinton

Apple Cobbler

Wilma Dilley

8 oz. pkg. Pillsbury buttermilk or country style biscuits

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup evaporated milk

¼ cup butter or margarine

2 apples, thinly sliced or a

1 lb. 4 oz. can sliced

apples drained

½ cup dark corn syrup

Place biscuits in bottom of ungreased 8 inch or 2 qt. round baking dish. Peel, core apples, arrange apples over top of biscuits. In small saucepan, combine sugar, milk, syrup and butter or margarine. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour the sauce over apples and biscuits and bake at 375 º for 20 to 30 minutes; 35 to 40 minutes if canned apples are used, until golden brown, and center of biscuits are firm. Serve warm. If desired, top with cream or whipped cream.

Cherry Cobbler

Nellie Williams

1 can pie cherries

1 ½ tsp. cornstarch

1 cup flour

½ cup sugar

½ cup milk

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ stick oleo

Heat to boiling cherries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch and water. Combine and mix flour, baking powder, ½ cup sugar, salt and milk. Melt oleo in flat baking dish. Pour batter into the dish and spread evenly. Pour in the hot cherry mixture. Bake at 375º for 20 minutes. Use cornstarch if pie filling is not already thickened.