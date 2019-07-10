The First Permanent English Settlement West of the Alleghenies

As I begin my fifth year as Mayor, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 Pioneer Days Festival, now in its 53rd year.

Marlinton and Pocahontas County are each unique in every way. Where else can you find a town older than its county and a county older than its state?

With nearly a thousand square miles, the county is home to three traffic lights, five state parks, eight rivers, and fewer than 9,000 full-time residents.

Once you have experienced the area’s climate and tradition of friendly hospitality, you will want to return again and again.

During your visit, take time to learn about Pocahontas County’s many attractions – the Green Bank Observatory and Telescope, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cranberry Glades, and Beartown, just to name a few. The area has a lot to offer. Certainly too much to see in one visit. Do some shopping, visit a restaurant, or take a walk on the Greenbrier River Trail. Each provides an opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of small-town life. Each is among the Best Kept Secrets in the East.

One thing is sure – Pioneer Days is always a good time – a good time for family reunions, class reunions and reunions with old friends. As locals, Pioneer Days assures us of at least one welcomed traffic jam per year.

I encourage each of you to take a deep breath and enjoy your time with us.

You are always welcome to our Town, our Festival and our County.

If you need further information, visit the friendly staff at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau on the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton