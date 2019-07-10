Jessica Stump, of the Snowshoe Foundation, and Ernie Shaw, President of the Pocahontas County 4-H Foundation, cut the ribbon at the new 4-H camp pavilion. The pavilion was built in less than a week by Dream Builders WV under the direction of David Smith, with support from Mitchell Chevrolet, Glades Building Supply, the US Forest Service and a $20,000 grant from the Snowshoe Foundation. The Flower Garden in Marlinton provided the ribbon for the event. Danny Beverage will pour a concrete floor at the end of the summer to complete the project. That portion will be funded by a grant from Pocahontas County Dramas, Fairs and Festivals.

“It’s a wonderful addition to 4-H camp and a true community project,” Pocahontas County 4-H agent Lucia Mosesso said. “We are fortunate to have so many local businesses – many of whom have 4-H backgrounds – help us complete this pavilion for the youth of Pocahontas County.” Photo courtesy of Heather Simmons