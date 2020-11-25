We plow the fields and scatter

The good seed on the land,

But it is fed and watered

By God’s almighty hand.

God sends the snow in winter,

The warmth to swell the grain,

The breezes and the sunshine,

And soft refreshing rain.

You only are the Maker

For all things near and far;

You paint the wayside flower,

You light the evening star.

The winds and waves obey you,

By you the birds are fed;

Much more to us, your children,

You give our daily bread.

We thank you, our Creator,

For all things bright and good;

The seed-time and the harvest,

Our life, our health, our food.

No gifts have we to offer

For what your love imparts

But what you most would treasure:

Our humble, thankful hearts.

~ Matthias Claudius, published 1782