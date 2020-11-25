According to Circuit Court records, the following cases were heard in November before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

Richard Keener, 38, of Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to all charges in his indictment, and waived his right to a speedy trial. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with the terms of monitoring by home confinement. Keener was indicted on one count, Grand Larceny, a felony; one count, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Non-Narcotic Substance, Meth-amphetamine, a felony; one count, Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor.

A plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Jesse Lee Blake, 36, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to two counts in his indictment, and the State moved to dismiss the three remaining counts, with prejudice. Sentencing is set for January 28, 20201. Blake remains on current bond.

In the case the State vs Robert Allen Eary, 23, of Cass, the court found probable cause that the defendant had violated one or more terms of his probation. The state did not seek incarceration, but asked that an evidentiary hearing be held. The matter is set for December 2.

Charles R. Calhoun, 35, of Marlinton, did not appear for his pre-sentence interview November 2, therefore a report has not been tendered to the court. The court revoked Calhoun’s pre-sentence bond, and he was remanded to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Bryan Thompson, 59, of Hillsboro, will be allowed to remain on bond as long as he meets with his legal counsel. Thompson was released from jail.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Carrie L. Hickson, 42, of Cass, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to Count 1 on the indictment, DUI, third offense. The court accepted the plea and deferred adjudication for 12 months. The Court granted the State’s motion to dismiss Count 2 of the indictment, driving while revoked.

A pre-trial hearing was held in the case the State vs Dustin D. Morrison, 25, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant appeared by Skype from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. The court granted a defense motion to reinstate bond in this matter. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety with the conditions of home confinement and bond supervision by the Pocahontas County Day Report. Morrison is also to participate in an out-patient Drug Program through Seneca Health. The defendant will be released to the county’s home confinement officer, on or after December 1.

Plea negotiations are in the works in the case the State vs Dalton Cain, 20, of Marlinton. At the status hearing, defense counsel advised the court that the defendant did not wish to receive the transcript of Trooper Waid’s testimony from a previous hearing and does not wish to have a hearing on the testimony. A change of plea hearing is set for December 10.

A capias was issued for Jeremy D. Moore, 35, of Marlinton, who failed to appear for his sentencing and disposition hearing.