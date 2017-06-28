Watoga State Park was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

It officially became a state park July 1, 1937, and a birthday party will be held Saturday, July 1, to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with a program about the Civilian Conservation Corps, to pay tribute to how the park began.

At 1 p.m., everyone is invited to the Recreation Hall for cake and ice cream, and to visit with park employees – both past and present.

Be sure to sign the guest registry and become part of the park’s history.

Evening programs include a campfire/cooking demonstration at 7 p.m., followed by an evening tour on the lake at 9 p.m.

For more information about this event, to make cabin reservations, call 304-799-4087.