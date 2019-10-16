Aaron Pugh

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Warriors had a rough night against a very stout Greenbrier West team at Charmco. The Warriors fought valiantly, staying within two points of the Cavaliers in the first half, but fell in the second half.

The Warriors were hard pressed against the 4-1 Cavaliers, ranked ninth in the state. But in the first half they were playing steadily, holding off the first Cavalier attack when freshman D-Tackle #71 Austin Morgan forced a fumble that Junior LB #10 Keaton Baldwin picked up and ran for a 65- yard touchdown; point after by Junior Kicker #14 Jacob Davis was good.

7-0 Warriors

The Cavaliers got on a roll after that with two drives. One finished with a 55-yard run by #21 Noah Brown. The other with a one-yard run by #60 Cole McClung, but the Warriors blocked both two-point conversion attempts.

12-7 Warriors

The Warriors would strike at the end of the second when Davis clocked a 29-yard field goal to bring the Warriors within two points.

Score at halftime 10-12, Cavaliers

The second half saw the Cavaliers exploit the Warriors by running a heavy Power-I that was not high flying, but steadily got first downs and touchdowns. West scored twice in the third quarter – once by #9 Kaiden Pack from seven yards out with two point conversion by Brown.; then again when Brown found paydirt from 10 yards out, with a two point conversion by McClung.

The final blow came when Brown plowed into the end-zone again from three yards out, with a failed two-point conversion.

The final score was 34-10 Cavaliers.

The numbers on the night were heavily in the Cavaliers’ favor.

Pocahontas had 152 yards of offense to West’s 475. The Warriors had 39 yards on the ground and 113 in the passing game. Leading in rushing was Baldwin with 46 yards and a 65 yard defensive touchdown. The air game saw Senior QB#6 Dillon Shinaberry complete seven of 14 for 106 yards, and Baldwin got in on the action with one of two for seven yards.

Receiving was led by Senior WR #88 Dalton Hendrick with three for 73 yards; Sophomore # 5 Cage Burdette with two for 28; Shinaberry with one for seven; Senior #83 Brody Buzzard with one for five and Baldwin with one for 0.

The Warriors will host the Summers County Bobcats, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25 at Pocahontas County High School for Senior Night.

Please join us for more Warrior Football.