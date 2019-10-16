According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held October 9 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

A capias was issued for Dalton Cain, 19, of Marlinton, who failed to appear for his pre-trial conference.

Charles R. Calhoun, 34, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial and the matter is set for a status conference November 27.

A motions hearing is set for November 6 in the case the State vs Derek S. Hannah, 33, an inmate in the Pruntytown Correctional Center.

A motions hearing is set for November 6 in the case the State vs Sean G. Pennington, 25, of Marlinton.

Trial is set for October 28 in the case the State vs James William Wood, Jr., 27, of Marlinton. Jury instructions and witness lists are to be provided to the court by October 23. The circuit clerk was instructed to pull 45 Petit Jurors by October 25.

Gary D. Cool, 35, of Monterville, tendered a written plea agreement to the court, wherein he pleaded guilty to Count II of his indictment, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor. The court accepted his plea and the state asked that Counts I and III of the indictment be dismissed. Sentencing and disposition is set for November 27.

Joseph D. Friel, 24, of Cass, waived his right to a speedy trial. A status conference is set for November 6.

A hearing was held on the State’s motion to revoke bond in the case the State vs Gary W. McKenney, 69, of Durbin. The court found that the defendant violated the terms and conditions and revoked McKenney’s bond. He was remanded to custody. A final pre-trial is set for October 30.

Amanda Bennett, 33, of Marlinton, was adjudged guilty of delivery of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance. Sentencing and disposition is set for December 11.