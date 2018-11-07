Aaron Pugh

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Warriors ended their 2018 season with a loss to #13 AA Shady Springs Tigers.

When the opposing team shows up in three school buses and brings their band, you know it’s going to be a challenge, but the Warriors played with pride.

The Warriors showed their potential for the 2019 season and sent their five seniors out with a gritty, muddy game. The Warriors held the powerful Shady Springs team to two offensive touchdowns. The young and thinned ranks of the Warriors were only able to field 26 players – with starting five sophomores – against a senior heavy unit and more than 50 players for the Tigers.

The game followed what was too often the song and dance of this season with a mostly defensive game due to the muddy conditions of the field.

In the first half of the game, the lone score came on a deep pass by the Tigers after a tug of war battle between the defenses. Starting in the third quarter, Shady was able to put together a drive and score. They then finished out the night when the Warriors had a fumble that was scooped and scored upon to make the final tally 0-20. The score may not look that good on paper, but the way the Warriors played, the number of times they stalled out Shady Springs and stuffed an explosive offence was something of which they should all be proud.

The Warriors close out the season 5-5, losing to teams that are all ranked and going to playoffs – some in the top 10 in the state, and claiming wins over East Hardy and Moorefield -first time winning against both Hardy County schools in a single season – reclaiming the Axe from Richwood in a classic rivalry game, and winning two other rivalries defeating Tygarts Valley and Greenbriers West.

The Warriors will graduate five seniors: Cody Kiner, wide receiver and defensive back, who has played all four years at PCHS and started the last two seasons. J.D. “Pablo” Sharp, wide receiver and defensive back, another four-year player and two-year starter. Kolton Workman, defensive and offensive lineman, the strong man of the team with four years under his belt and two starting full-time. Jacob Jones, a three-year player, starting full-time two of those and getting a fair bit of time on the field as a freshman. Chris Wells, first year player who came out and put forth good effort giving the senior ranks some more depth, playing fullback and linebacker. These young men will truly be missed next season, and the Warrior football coaches and staff wish them the best.