Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that Chance Walther, Family Nurse Practitioner, will be joining the Snowshoe Clinic team Monday, July 7, and is now accepting appointments for new patients. Chance’s addition to the team brings much needed expanded access to care in the Slaty Fork area.

Chance grew up in the county, graduated from Pocahontas County High School, and served in the United States Army Reserves as a Combat Medic EMT-B/ Licensed Practical Nurse from 2008-2016. In 2011, while still serving in the Reserves, Chance joined the PMH team as an LPN. In 2014, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Alderson Broaddus College and moved into an Emergency Department Registered Nurse position at PMH. In 2020, Chance took on the role of Emergency Department Coordinator, a position he held until this year. Chance graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College with his Master’s of Science in nursing, with a specialization as Family Nurse Practitioner in December of 2024.

Chance resides with his wife and their children on a homestead in the Green Bank area. He enjoys being outdoors with his family, hiking, and tending to their animals and gardens.

With Chance’s new move to the Snowshoe Clinic, he will be providing primary care for all ages and acute/chronic conditions. Chance welcomes those seeking a regular, established provider, as well as visitors and employees in the area.

“It has always been an honor to serve the people of Pocahontas County in their time of need as an ER nurse.,” Chance said. “I am excited to continue serving the community as an advanced practice nurse and meet the unique needs of our patients.”

“PMH is honored to support Chance in his healthcare career,” PMH CEO Michelle Deeds said. “We are fortunate that he will continue his practice at our Snowshoe Clinic, addressing an essential need in the Slaty Fork area,”

You may make an appointment with Chance Walther, FNP, by calling 304-799-1072. The clinic is located inside the Inn at Snowshoe, at the base of the mountain, on Cass Road in Slaty Fork and will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Primary care, including minor urgent care, is available at the clinic with our team of providers. Chronic care is also provided for chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, etc. In addition, Sports/School Physicals, Family and Internal Medicine, and Women’s Health Services are available. Same day visits/walk-ins are available. Appointments must be made for any vaccinations. Lab work available with results processed through Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.