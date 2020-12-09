Walter Kelley

Walker Eugene Kelley, age 90, of Clover Lick, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born April 26, 1930, at Wesley Chapel, he was a son of the late Eugene and Anna Clark Kelley.

Walter was an Army veteran. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. He had also worked on Sharp’s Knob.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rhoda Fertig; and brothers, Loren, James, Eddie, Newt, Bernell, Arlie, Robert and Ted Kelley.

He is survived by his son, Farrell G. Kelley, of Cass; sisters, Martha Lou Smith, Ruth Sanders, Annette Elza and Anna Presswood.

Per his wishes, the body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.