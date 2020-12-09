Shirley Shinaberry

Shirley Joann Null Shinaberry, 85, wife of Jim Shinaberry, of Waynesboro, Vir- ginia, died Tuesday December 1, 2020, at Augusta Health.

Born August 16, 1935, in Jewel Ridge, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Everett Lee Null and Lona Gladys Jackson Null.

Prior to retirement, Shirley was employed by Pratt Medical Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She had previously worked many years as a licensed hairdresser. A longtime motorcycle enthusiast with her husband, Jim, she enjoyed activities with the Harley Dressers Motorcycle Association as well as the Glorybound Motorcycle Ministry through Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, where she was an active member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Leigh Meadow Diacont; siblings, James, Cecil, Clyde, Don and Jane; and grandson Casey Shinaberry.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Robin Ann Roylance (Gordon); son, Eastel H. “Hal” Meadows, Jr. (Marilyn); “adopted” daughter, Cindy Stone (Gary); step-sons Eddie (Rhonda), Rickie (Tammy), Jim Jr. (Jessie), and Donnie Shinaberry; brother, Charles Null (Dot); 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends who were like family.

Funeral service was held Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home in Churchville, Virginia, with Dr. Paul F. LaPrevotte officiating. Burial was in in Deerfield Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, 901 Shenandoah Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980; or to Gideons International, East Augusta Camp, PO Box 715, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

