Wallace Calvin Simmons, 85, of Dunmore, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Born April 26, 1937, in Doe Hill, Virginia, he was a son of the late Thomas and Leta Mitchell Simmons.

Wallace loved his family very much. He also loved deer hunting and going to check the cows. He was no stranger to hard work as shown by a lifelong career in logging and farming. Wallace loved gardening and was very passionate about his tomatoes. His priceless smile will be missed, but his spirit will live in our hearts forever.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela A. Delp; and a brother, Jeff Simmons.

Wallace is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norine B. Kelley Simmons; and their children, Joyce Corbett, of Dunmore, Cynthia Price, and husband, Larry, of Marlinton, Anita Simmons, and her fiancé, Randy Robosson, of Clearville, Pennsylvania, Patricia Harrell, and husband, Gary, of Radford, Virginia, Dennis Simmons, and wife, Kim, of Arbovale, and Mitch Simmons, and wife, Daphine, of Dunmore; sister, Lillian Dever, of Monterey, Virginia; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

Interment was in the Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Wallace’s memory be made to Mountain Hospice, 228 4th Street, Elkins, WV 26241.

