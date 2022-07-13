Bertha Lee Galford, 82, of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Bolivia, North Carolina.

Born January 28, 1940, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Ardell and Ora Gray Buzzard Galford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin “Buck” Galford; and two infant brothers.

Bertha Lee enjoyed being home near her family where she and her sisters could get together when traveling, and she looked forward to seeing all of the family, especially for the holidays.

As a hobby, she liked plants as a way to keep busy. She was a kind and sweet person, recognized by all, and was there for everyone when needed. She played a big part in lives of those who knew her. In the days ahead, we will say we love her still, and we will let the memories, and knowing she is with the Lord, give us comfort. She was a great sister, aunt, mother-in-law and grandma, but most of all, a great mom. She will be deeply missed by all of us.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Gum, and wife, Regina; daughter, Sandra Renee’ Reel, and husband, Robert; three brothers, Steward Galford, Ralph Galford and Johnny Galford; two sisters, Wilma Gray Morgan and Maxine Gayle Moore; two grandchildren, Cody Ardell Viars and Sierra Raine Cheetham, and husband, Jeremy; and a great- grandchild, Sophia Renee’ Cheetham.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

