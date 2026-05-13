Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The annual Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Summit reflects on the impact of tourism on the county and its communities. The CVB staff presents statistics about how many visitors have come to our little slice of heaven and provides tips for businesses about how to attract more.

The summit is also a time to honor individuals who promote the county and help visitors have the best experiences during their time here.

At the summit last Thursday, CVB executive director Chelsea Walker announced that Tim Wade is the 2026 Tourism Person of the Year.

“Every year, we give this award out to an individual in the county who has the commitment and passion and really puts in the hard work and time that makes a difference in elevating our destination,” she said. “This year’s tourism person of the year is really deserving of this award.”

“There are few residents in Pocahontas County who don’t know Tim Wade, Walker said. “He has had a strong presence as a farmer and local historian for years.

“He has deep roots here in Pocahontas County,” Walker said. “He is the owner of Laden Bottom Farm which is located outside of Marlinton on Route 39. We all know where Corporation Turn is here in Marlinton.”

Walker said Wade speaks proudly about the education he received at the one room school at Cummings Creek and at Huntersville. In his eighth-grade year, Wade was one of eight West Virginia students to be knighted with the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Award. He was a member of the third class to graduate from Pocahontas County High School.

Wade went on to work for the Pocahontas County Board of Education and had a 39-year career as a custodian.

“Besides working full time in our schools, Tim, like his father before him, has always been a farmer,” Walker said. “He raises livestock, he produces vegetables in his high tunnels, and his green thumb has really made him famous for both his corn crop and his potato crop which are annual fixtures of our local homegrown food culture.”

In 2007, Wade helped establish the non-profit Huntersville Historical Traditions which combines his love for education and history. The organization has restored and maintained several of the historical buildings in Huntersville –the first county seat – including the recently restored clerk’s office which is the only remaining section of the county’s original courthouse.

“Without the vision and hard work of Tim and the Huntersville Historical Traditions, many touchstones of Pocahontas County’s history would have been lost,” Walker said. “They continue to create and host the annual Huntersville Traditions Day which celebrates life as it was lived here on the Virginia frontier.

“Another of Tim’s primary goals has been focused on educating the county about our rich history,” Walker said. “Twice a year, Huntersville Historical Traditions hosts an annual field trip for Pocahontas County fifth graders to historical sites in Huntersville. They provide tours that allow the students a glimpse into Pocahontas County’s exciting early history.”

Wade is also a long-standing member of the Pocahontas County Historic Landmark’s Commission, which has restored and maintains other historical facilities in the county, including the Pocahontas County Opera House. He also serves on the Opera House board and is often seen greeting visitors when they arrive to experience one of the many concerts and events at the facility.

“He has spent countless years working for the betterment of our community and our county, providing connection to our rich history and heritage,” Walker said. “Tim’s selfless devotion will surely leave a legacy of service as a model for all those who come after.”

Walker presented a plaque to Wade which was designed and created at the Denmar Correctional Facility. Wade thanked Walker and said he has enjoyed promoting Pocahontas County and ensuring people will appreciate it as much as he does.

“It’s been a pleasure,” he said. “Huntersville is a true thing of mine that we’ve made grow. The landmarks is very important to us – the Landmarks Commission. It’s a guardian of the building we’re standing in, which is a miracle in itself – the shape it’s in.

“I’m just thankful for everything that I can do and try to do,” he added.